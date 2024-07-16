Former New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony was one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. Anthony's son, Kiyan, has picked up a few pointers from the NBA legend, given his outstanding performance at the 2024 Nike EYBL Peach Jam competition.

Kiyan Anthony scored 40 points, going 15 of 19 from the field and 5-for-6 on three-pointers during one of his team's matchups, as shown by Overtime:

Anthony was not afraid to show what he could do in front of elite competition. As seen in the video, he performed a variety of step-back jumpers and slashes to the rim. It will be interesting to how the young guard continues to fare for the last several days of the highly-regarded Peach Jam tournament.

Kiyan Anthony is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard ranked 41st in ESPN's Class of 2025 basketball rankings. He played for Long Island Lutheran High School during the 2023-24 and has offers from several high-level colleges and universities. His list includes Bryant University, Dayton, Florida State, George Mason, and Manhattan. Memphis, and father's alma mater: Syracuse.

Carmelo Anthony must be proud to see his son's hard work pay off. The former Knicks legend may be done competing professionally, but he will likely gain more buzz in the basketball community following his son's Peach Jam showing.

Carmelo Anthony tells a story of a past NBA trial

Anthony had a lengthy NBA career. The former Knicks forward stuck around long enough to participate in the league's infamous “bubble” setup that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. Anthony joined former NBA guard Kemba Walker on 7 PM in Brooklyn to describe the environment of the bubble from the 2020 season.

“It was weird, it was just like an empty room,” Walker said, referring to the court venue. He also described the digital fans as “strange.”

Despite the strange feeling, Walker noted some upsides to having all the players in one place.

“It was kinda fun at first though. We're all going to one spot. Then you got your old teammates, your old coaches, dudes you haven’t seen in a long time. You could play a game and go chill with them. Like we could all chill, that’s how it was. We had like a players-only floor,” Walker added.

“A lot of relationships were built in the bubble,” Anthony chimed in.

Anthony described the bubble as a “camp,” due to the recurring contact and events players went through.

“It was just like a mosh pit of everybody on campus, it’s like camp, it was almost like camp in a sense,” Anthony said. “Your team over there, your team over here. We walk by every single day, we eat in the same restaurants, we see everybody. It’s time to go play, you go play, you might play at 12, you might play at 2, you might play at 4. What you didn’t want to be was a n**** who ain’t do nothing in the bubble, who ain’t hooping in the bubble, because everybody is watching every game. That’s where you really got the players' respect.”

Thankfully, the NBA has not required the bubble since 2020. Yet, players look back on the time fondly and carry it forward as a key experience.