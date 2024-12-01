Hours after the Ohio State football program suffered a fourth consecutive defeat at the hands of archrival Michigan, Kyle McCord, a former Buckeye, led the Syracuse football program to one of its biggest wins in years.

Nearly a year ago, McCord transferred to Syracuse after he and Ohio State lost to Michigan for a third straight time. While many OSU fans seemed happy with the move at the time, it to paid off even better for McCord, who, as the Orange's starting quarterback, finished the regular season on a high note by upsetting No. 6 Miami today.

Soon after Ohio State walked off its home field having lost to Michigan, McCord and Syracuse overcame a 21-0 deficit to beat the Hurricanes 42-38 and knock Miami out of the ACC Championship Game and possibly the College Football Playoff.

After the win, the senior quarterback weighed in on the coincidental set of circumstances.

“Kyle McCord asked if it gives him extra satisfaction beating Miami on the same day Ohio State scored just 10 points in a loss to Michigan,” SyracuseOn247 reporter Mike McAllister wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “His response: ‘Everything comes full circle.'”

Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord succeeding with Syracuse

McCord spent the first three years of his college career in Columbus, where he served as Ohio State's starting quarterback last season. While McCord's numbers were fine — he threw for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions — he and the Buckeyes faltered in the final week of the regular season vs. Michigan.

Last year, McCord threw two costly interceptions in the Buckeyes' 30-24 loss to the Wolverines, which knocked Ohio State out of contention for the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff. Shortly after the rivalry game defeat, McCord, who OSU head coach Ryan Day would not commit to as the team's starting quarterback for the Cotton Bowl vs. Missouri, announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

He quickly found his way to Syracuse, where he joined up with new head football coach Fran Brown. While it would have been understandable if the Orange struggled to adjust to the arrivals of Brown, a new coaching staff, and McCord, Syracuse instead stunningly finished the regular season with nine wins, the second-most for the Orange in a season since 2001.

This season, McCord has completed 65% of his passes and thrown for 3,946 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Additionally, he ran for 3 touchdowns as the Orange finished 9-3 on the year and 5-3 in ACC play.

This season's bowl appearance will be the third consecutive for Syracuse, which had not achieved the feat since the Orange went to five straight bowl games from 1995 to 1999.