For the first time in four years, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted a cornerback. The Steelers selected former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the No. 32 overall pick in this year’s draft.

There was much expectation that the Steelers would decide to draft Porter with the No. 14 overall pick, but they instead opted to bolster their offensive line by bringing in former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones. While Pittsburgh received reported interest for the No. 32 overall pick, general manager Omar Khan decided not to once again pass on Porter, who the team met with for a top-30 visit ahead of the draft.

Multiple Steelers players took to Twitter to react to the team’s call to draft Porter, including outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

The likes of Cameron Heyward, Pat Freiermuth, and Patrick Peterson are also full of excitement for the Steelers’ newest addition on the defensive side of the ball.

WE AREEEEE!!! Let’s go !!!!! — Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) April 28, 2023

Porter is set to follow in the footsteps of his father, Joey Porter Sr. The longtime linebacker featured in eight seasons with the Steelers as a player, and he later returned to the organization to serve as a coach for five seasons.

Porter is coming off of a four-year run at Penn State, where he recorded 113 total tackles, 20 passes defended, and one interception. He is set to join a Steelers cornerbacks group that features the likes of Peterson and Levi Wallace.