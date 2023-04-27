The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2023 NFL Draft with cornerback being one of their biggest positional needs. If the Steelers plan on selecting a cornerback with the No. 17 overall pick, Ben Roethlisberger believes that his former team should look to bring in Joey Porter Jr.

“Obviously Joey Porter Jr., I think that’s kind of the one everyone anticipates coming there,” Roethlisberger said on his “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” podcast. “I think Joey, in my opinion of those guys, is probably the most plug-and-play ready.

“The Steelers like to play man, and I think he’s got the potential to do that. He’s long, he’s physical, he can press. If corner is your position that you want to go first, I think that’s your spot.”

Former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was a guest on this episode of Roethlisberger’s podcast, and he agreed that “Joey would be the pick.”

Porter is well familiar with the Steelers organization. His father, Joey Porter Sr., featured in eight seasons with the Steelers. After the longtime linebacker called it a career, he returned to the AFC North side to serve as a defensive assistant for one season, which was followed up by a four-year run as its outside linebackers coach.

Overall, Porter bolstered his NFL Draft stock during his four-season run at Penn State, where he recorded 113 total tackles, 20 passes defended, and one interception. He touched base with the likes of the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens for pre-draft meetings ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.