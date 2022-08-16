T1 signs ana and Topson ahead of TI 2022 Regional Qualifiers

Two-time Dota 2 champions Topson and ana are headed to SEA as T1 signs them ahead of the TI 2022 regional qualifiers.

Two-time Dota 2 champions and former OG teammates Topson and ana sign with Southeast Asian team T1, marking Topson’s first appearance in the 2022 DPC season and ana’s first permanent tenure to any team for this season. Topson, on the other hand, signs as a stand-in for T1.

This confirms previous rumors that the two will be replacing T1’s recently-removed cores: Gabbi and Karl. With these changes, T1’s current roster is:

Anathan “ana” Pham Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen Carlo “Kuku” Palad Kenny “Xepher” Deo Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon

The team has a long road ahead of them to The International. They will be competing in a heavily-stacked Southeast Asian Regional qualifier, facing teams like Talon Esports, RSG, Polaris Esports, Team SMG, Nigma Galaxy SEA, and Neon Esports.

The Southeast Asia Regional qualifier will start on September 3, 2022, going all the way through September 18. The winner of the qualifier will be heading to The International, while the second and third placers will be playing for the Last Chance Qualifier.

Topson’s arrival in T1 follows a dramatic reveal coming from OG a few weeks ago, first teasing his return before confirming that while Topson will be back to professional play, he will have to leave OG to play for another team. Meanwhile, the team of their former organization OG has secured its place in The International, being the second highest team in terms of DPC Season Rankings. The team also secured a Major win earlier this season, making them the first team to garner enough DPC points to directly qualify for The International. Hence, it only makes sense for OG’s management to keep their current roster untouched, even if two of their former champions wished to return to active competition.