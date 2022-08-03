Topson leaves OG ahead of TI11 Regional Qualifiers

Not exactly back yet, but legendary Dota 2 player Topson is returning to competitive play, as he leaves OG to become a free agent.

Yesterday, we reported how OG teased the return of Topson to competitive play. We speculated that he’s returning to play for OG for The International 2022, replacing bzm. Turns out we’re wrong with our speculations, and only half-right about Topson returning. It turns out that OG is just happy with their current team. Who wouldn’t, given that the roster was able to secure a firm fourth place in the global leaderboards and a sure slot at TI? Instead, Topson is now a free agent, as he leaves OG. OG, in turn, allowed the midlaner to sign with any other team to play for The International 2022.

OG has granted Topias the right to explore his options for this TI as he has expressed the wish to compete again. Hope to see you in Singapore, @TopsonDota ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TQmwhnAb3c — OG (@OGesports) August 3, 2022

Now, to play for TI this year, Topson will have to find a team that will adopt him. That team has to already have a Regional Qualifier slot. This means that these teams will have to kick one of their members, likely their current midlaner or offlaner, to accommodate Topson. That would hurt a lot for that person, whoever that might be. We’re pretty sure that core players qualified for a Regional Qualifier are all sweating buckets right now, as all of them are now prime targets of some ass-kicking of the mighty Topgod. That’s some very big feet to push back from a shoe that they currently fill.

After their loss in The International 2021, Topson announced that he would be taking a break from Dota 2 to spend more time with his family, as his wife has just given birth to their daughter at the time. Thankfully, his wife and family are completely supportive of his decision to return to playing competitively, so we’re sure that Topson will be able to focus and give it his all once he finds a team to play with.