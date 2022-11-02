Tacko Fall looking scarier than Victor Wembanyama with surreal highlights in China

Unable to land a gig in the NBA, Tacko Fall took his talents to China in August and has played like a dragon there. A montage of Fall’s highlights in the CBA has recently made its way to Twitter and is now going viral for obvious reasons.

We’ve all seen Tacko Fall dominate against puny defenders in high school and demoralize opposing players during his time with the UCF Knights in college, and if you miss seeing that kind of Tacko Fall again, then you definitely have to see his highlights in China, which is exponentially more fun and almost too absurd to believe.

Here is Tacko Fall living the dream in China and looking like the product of a mad scientist’s basketball lab experiment. Fall is running fastbreaks on his own, bulldozing his way to the basket, and just making everyone else on the floor look like wet cardboard cutouts.

Tacko Fall went to China and turned into Wilt Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/w7XC4naGTn — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 1, 2022

At 7’6″, Tacko Fall is always going to be the biggest player on the court wherever he plays on the planet, but his size just stands out even more in China where he is faced with much smaller defenders whom he routinely treats like stuffed toys.

Tacko Fall signed a one-year deal with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers back in August. Over his first nine games with the Tigers, Fall has averaged 14.6 points on a ridiculous 71.8 percent shooting from the field, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks in 23.9 minutes per game.

Fall will continue to build on his confidence in China, as he perhaps looks forward to giving the NBA another shot.