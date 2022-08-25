Tacko Fall signs 1-year deal with new team … but not in the NBA

Tacko Fall, who has been a fan-favorite since entering the NBA in 2019 because of his height, has found a new team. However, he won’t be playing on US soil for now.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Fall has agreed to a one-year deal with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. The 7-foot-6 center started with the Boston Celtics but lasted only two seasons before taking his talents to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Three-year NBA veteran Tacko Fall is signing a one-year deal in the Chinese Basketball Association with Xinjiang, per sources. The 7-foot-6 center played for Boston and Cleveland and now departs to play abroad. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2022

Tacko Fall didn’t get much opportunity to play in his three years in the NBA, suiting up for just a combined 37 matches. He did have one start for Cleveland in 2021-22, but he ended up playing just 11 games for them. He has career averages of 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Heading to China doesn’t mean it’s the end of Fall’s NBA journey. If anything, it could be a good opportunity for him to showcase to NBA teams what he can do with an increased role. He is expected to get significant playing time with Xinjiang, all while making significant money in the process.

The challenge for Fall now is to make major improvements on his game to convince NBA teams to sign him once his one-year deal is done. His mobility at his size has been a major concern, not to mention the need for polishing of his offense.

Here’s to hoping Fall succeeds in the CBA and paves his way back to the NBA. A lot of players who had stints in China found a way back to the league, so Fall surely still has a chance.