A remaster of a Tales classic. Here are the details of the Tales of Symphonia Remastered edition, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered Release Date: February 17, 2023

The Tales of Symphonia Remastered comes out on February 17, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 4,Xbox One and Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch. A non-remastered edition which is a port of the PlayStation 3 port of the GameCube version is available on PC.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered Gameplay

Tales of Symphonia plays like your usual JRPG. Players travel across the game’s world through the huge overworld field map or town and dungeon maps. While traveling, they may encounter enemies, which they will then battle. The game uses the Multi-Line Linear Motion Battle System. Think of it as a line connecting your character with the enemy they are targeting. Players can move back and forth on that line in a 3D battlefield. If they switch targets, the line the player can move in also changes. Think of it as a pseudo-3D battlefield that restricts your movement to an extent.

While battling the other characters you are not actively controlling will be controlled by an AI. Any damage you or your party members deal damage to the enemy fills up a “Unison Gauge”. When filled, the player can carry out a “Unison Attack”, where the party uses techniques on a single target.

Speaking of techniques, the game has a skill system built around something called the “EX Gem”, which allows players to equip abilities on the gems. The abilities dictate the types of techniques and spell the character will learn.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered Story

Players take control of Lloyd Irving, a young swordsman. Lloyd decides to join the Chosen’s Pilgrimage so that he can protect his childhood friend. The Chosen are descendants of the goddess Martel who must go on a pilgrimage to awaken the “Summon Spirits” who will protect the land. Lloyd will find himself embroiled in a plot that has been happening for the past 800 years, and must do something to protect his friend, his companions, and the world.

