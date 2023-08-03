All of the talk of the town has been about Barbie and Oppenheimer. However, A24's Talk to Me, directed by filmmaking duo Danny and Michael Philippou, has been flying high as well.

The film has grossed over $10 million during its first week in theaters, already placing it in the top quarter of A24's highest-grossing films, so a sequel or continuation of some kind feels inevitable.

While yes, the Philippou brothers — better known by their YouTube handle RackaRacka — are already thinking about sequel ideas, they've already shot a prequel, which ClutchPoints was first to hear about.

The opening sequence of Talk to Me opens with Cole (Ari McCarthy) confronting his brother, Duckett (Sunny Johnson) at a house party. Cole is stabbed by his brother, who then fatally stabs himself. This sets the plot into motion as at some point later, the mysterious embalmed hand is in possession of Hayley (Zoe Terakes) and Joss (Chris Alosio). We learn Joss's “transaction history” and that he received the hand from Duckett.

However, none of that is seen. And when I brought up the idea of continuing the stories of Hayley, Joss, Cole, and Duckett in a Talk to Me prequel, Danny revealed, “Well, there is a prequel that we shot already that may be put on the internet somewhere, and then people can try and find it.”

I misunderstood and thought Danny was saying that the prequel was already hidden on the internet, to which Danny clarified, “[It's] not yet [out], but I'm saying it's something that we have shot.”

“We might [release it],” Michael added. “You're the first to hear about it.”

So no, the Talk to Me prequel isn't out quite yet. But give it time and maybe the Philippou brothers will release it. The film is such a success for A24, it'd be hard to not wet the appetites of fans before the inevitable sequel.

Talk to Me is in theaters now.