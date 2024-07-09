Taylor Fritz's girlfriend is Morgan Riddle. Riddle was in the middle of controversy at Wimbledon this week when she commented on social media about Fritz's opponent, Alexander Zherev.

Riddle clarified the comments, saying they were overblown, but fans decided to read between the lines about what she meant. Morgan's following on social media has led to her being a prominent figure during Fritz's matches.

Taylor Fritz is an American professional tennis player with a career-high singles ranking of No. 5 by the ATP. He has a near-60 percent winning rate on tour and has eight career titles. He had a No. 13 ranking before Wimbledon and is looking to build on that after defeating Zverev and advancing to the quarterfinal.

Fritz grew up in San Diego and attended Torrey Pines High School. He won the CIF singles title in his freshman year, leading him to switch to online schooling to play junior events full-time.

Fritz made his ATP debut in 2015 as a 17-year-old, turning pro after winning the Junior US Open. He rose to the top 250 after winning multiple Challenger Tour titles in back-to-back weeks. The feat puts him on a short list, including Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Fritz's rise to the top 20 has seen him make some good runs at Grand Slams but never gets over the hump. He has been a quarterfinalist at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open but never any further.

Who is Morgan Riddle?

Riddle is a social media influencer with over half a million followers on TikTok and a big following on Instagram. One of her more significant breakthroughs is following Fritz to his tournaments and trying to show the cooler side of tennis.

Riddle grew up in Minneapolis, Minn., deeply entrenched in a hockey family. It wasn't until her move to New York that she learned about the world of tennis and Taylor Fritz.

Riddle doesn't have an athletic background, as she was more into theatre and the arts. She attended Wagner College in New York City, graduating with a degree in English and literature in 2019.

Morgan worked as a real estate agent after college but then transitioned to jobs in marketing. She worked with the Food Network, Hollywire, MuteSix, and Love Your Melon. Riddle also tried her hand at modeling with Wehmann Models and Talent.

Riddle's relationship with Fritz has helped land endorsement deals with some of the sport's biggest brands. She partnered with Wimbledon in 2023 to release a video series where she interviewed patrons at the event. Partnering with a social media influencer was a big progressive step for the normally buttoned-down tournament.

Taylor Fritz, Morgan Riddle's relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Riddle (@moorrgs)

Fritz and Riddle have been together since 2020. They met on Raya, which is a members-only dating app. Riddle had moved to Los Angeles during COVID-19 and joined the app to meet new friends. She “matched” with Fritz, and the rest is history.

The pair couldn't go on a traditional date due to the pandemic. Instead, they ordered sushi and watched a movie at Fritz's residence. They are routinely busy but manage to make time for each other between work. Their relationship came into the spotlight during Netflix's Break Point series, which follows players in competitive tennis.

Riddle's interest in tennis shows how much she supports her boyfriend's journey. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle.