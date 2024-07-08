Taylor Fritz takes on Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Fritz Zverev prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Fritz Zverev.

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships are now in the fourth round, and Alexander Zverev has a great chance in front of him. The biggest reason for Zverev to think he can reach his first Wimbledon final and play for his first major championship next Sunday (July 14) is that Novak Djokovic has been less than dominant in Week 1 of The Championships. Djokovic is wearing a sleeve over his knee, having endured a medical procedure to repair a torn meniscus suffered one month ago at the French Open. Djokovic doesn't look dramatically impaired or hampered, but in the same breath, he is also far from his very best tennis. If there is a time to play Djokovic in a possible Wimbledon semifinal, this is the year to do that. This is the time to draw Djokovic in a major semifinal round. Zverev could get that chance. He is two wins away from the semis and a possible date with Djokovic if the Serbian superstar takes care of business on his own end and advances to the last four at the All-England Club. Zverev has a real shot at a deep run here, and his campaign continues with a Monday showdown versus Taylor Fritz.

These two men have met twice at Wimbledon, but not since 2021. Zverev is 2-0 in the two encounters. Both times, he won in four tough sets. The length of this match goes into the betting plays we are considering. Follow along with us to evaluate your options.

Here are the Taylor Fritz-Alexander Zverev Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Taylor Fritz-Alexander Zverev Odds

Game spread

Fritz +2.5: -122

Zverev -2.5: -110

Money line

Fritz: +155

Zverev: -192

To win first set

Fritz: +124

Zverev: -150

Total Games In Match

Over 43.5: -118

Under 43.5: -112

Fritz over 21.5 games: -110

Fritz under 21.5 games: -122

Zverev over 22.5 games: -112

Zverev under 22.5 games: -118

How To Watch Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: approx. 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT — match could start 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous match

Why Taylor Fritz Could Cover The Spread

Taylor Fritz could cover the spread primarily because he, not Zverev, is getting 2.5 games. You could just as easily call this a straight toss-up — it is not priced far from that — but since Fritz is getting a few games, that's a cushion worth thinking about. Let's say Zverev wins in five sets. It could be that Zverev will win his three sets decisively and that Fritz will win his two sets more closely, but that's hard to speculate on. Generally — in most instances — if a match goes five sets, the number of games won by each player will be close to even. If Zverev wins one of his three sets by the smallest possible margin, 7-6, that would greatly increase the odds that Fritz will cover the spread even if Zverev wins in five sets. Zverev would likely need to win a set 6-2 or 6-1 to cover the spread if he wins in five sets and takes one set in a tiebreaker.

Here's a very possible five-set scoreline for Zverev: 6-4, 4-6, 7-6, 5-7, 6-3. Guess who covers? Fritz. That's a plus-2 margin for Zverev, so Fritz covers the 2.5-game spread. It's possible that Zverev could win a set 6-2 in this match, but it's not likely. If Fritz can simply win two sets — not even three — he probably covers the spread.

Why Alexander Zverev Could Cover The Spread

Zverev has played a solid tournament and could definitely win this match in three or four sets. If he does win the match in fewer than five sets, he will probably cover. A 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 scoreline would cover the spread for Zverev at a plus-3 margin. As long as Zverev doesn't win two sets by means of a tiebreaker, he should cover if he gets this done in no more than four sets.

Final Taylor Fritz-Alexander Zverev Prediction & Pick

The best play here is total games. Yes, this match could easily go five sets, but when one player leads two sets to one, the other player has to win the fourth set to extend the match to five. As long as the four sets don't primarily go to 12 games (7-5), and one player can win the match in four sets, the under should cover.

Final Taylor Fritz-Alexander Zverev Prediction & Pick: Match total under 43.5 games