Novak Djokovic was in prime form against Taylor Fritz at the US Open. The Serbian king of tennis has been on a roll this year and he further solidified his immortal legacy in front of the Flushing Meadows crowd. Still, there are a bunch of doubters who think Nole's records do not mean anything. He once again aimed to prove them wrong by shattering Roger Federer's accolade.

Taylor Fritz could not hold his own during the first set against Novak Djokovic. Nole was winning a lot and his second serve looked lethal. He had a 66% win percentage on his second serve while Fritz was left in the dust with 29%. The second set looked more even but the Serbian king of tennis shut the doors on a comeback. Novak would win in a six to four score. The last set was the same story as Djokovic took the lead and never looked back.

This win in the US Open quarterfinals cements his legacy on the hard court. He has passed Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam Semifinals in history. Moreover, he retains his record of never losing at the quarterfinals of Flushing Meadows, per Tennis Letter.

Novak went on an emotional speech after his victory against Taylor Fritz.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“This is the sport that’s given me so much. Coming from Serbia, a war-torn country, I faced a lot of adversity & had to endure along with my parents & family to even get a shot,” he said about their situation growing up. Novak also outlined what this win meant for him, “I don’t know how many more opportunities I’ll get so I’m trying to enjoy as much as I possibly can.”

Novak Djokovic on passing Roger Federer for most Grand Slam semifinals in history: “This is the sport that’s given me so much. Coming from Serbia, a war-torn country, I faced a lot of adversity & had to endure along with my parents & family to even get a shot. I was very lucky… pic.twitter.com/ZLADmBiUwN — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 5, 2023

Novak Djokovic has once again proven that he can defy the odds despite his age.