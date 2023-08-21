You must be suffering some serious FOMO today if you're one of the few A-list celebrities who wasn't invited to Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding over the weekend. Good thing Taylor Swift was invited or it might have resulted in an entire album about the omission. As is, Swift showed up in style, in a head-turning blue lace corset dress with metaphors galore, so let's delve in, shall we?

Sure, it's an age-old wedding motif to show up in “something blue”, but Taylor Swift went next-level with the color scheme. The blue hue she went with for the affair, held at Parker's Garage in Long Beach Island, New Jersey (and captured by photographers on her way to the reception), was apparently a heartfelt reference meant for Antonoff since the two first collaborated on her 1989 album, and blue plays such an important role in that album. Swifties will be quick to point out that the pop goddess wore a blue sweater on the 1989 album cover, and sang the word “blue” across many of the album's songs and lyrics. Then, just recently, Swift announced that 1989 would be her next album to get the re-recorded “Taylor's Version” treatment — an announcement she made live from the stage of her Eras Tour earlier this month after donning five back-to-back blue dresses. With every move she makes these days, Taylor Swift is dropping more easter eggs than a drunk bunny. And an episode of Lost. Combined!

Jack Antonoff collaborated with Swift as a record producer on the album, and he is also a singer/songwriter in his own right — he's the lead singer for the rock band Bleachers, and he's also the guitarist and drummer in the pop rock band Fun. Margaret Qualley is an actress best known for her role in the HBO series The Leftovers, and she's also the daughter of fellow actress Andie MacDowell. Besides Taylor Swift, the star-studded guest list in attendance included Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Lana Del Rey, model and former Swift BFF Cara Delevingne, “Real Housewives of New York” star Jenna Lyons and The 1975 drummer George Daniel.