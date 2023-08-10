Taylor Swift has announced her next (Taylor's Version) album.

In a social media post, Swift announced that 1989 would be getting the (Taylor's Version) treatment. “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor's Version) is on its way to you [soon]!” the post began. “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th.”

She continued, “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

The post also revealed a new cover which has Swift front and center (unlike the original 1989 cover). A blue sky with birds serve as the backdrop.

1989 will be the fourth album from Swift's discography to get the (Taylor's Version) treatment. Fearless, Red, and Speak Now all came before since she began releasing these in 2021. Speak Now, the latest entry in the (Taylor's Version) series, was just released on July 7.

Taylor Swift just wrapped her first leg of U.S. dates on the highly-ambitious “Eras” tour. The three-hour set is packed with every hit from her discography. It first kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17 and has hit every major city and stadium in the U.S. since. She will head to Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil after a two week break before taking the rest of the year off.

In 2024, Swift will visit all over the rest of the globe. She hits Japan and Australia next February before making her way around all of Europe. For U.S. fans, don't fret — she will be playing a few dates in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto next fall.