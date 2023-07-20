Channing Tatum is a Hollywood A-lister who has starred in several films such as Magic Mike, Step Up, White House Down, 21 Jump Street, and many others. He is an MTV Movie Award winner, a People's Choice Awards winner, and a Kids' Choice Awards nominee. With several notable performances in the big screens, have you ever wondered how a successful actor like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Channing Tatum's $5.9 million home in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.

Tatum and Dewan first engaged in a romantic relationship when they both starred in 2006's Step Up. The couple would eventually get married and even purchased a home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. For the purchase, Tatum shelled out $6 million.

However, in 2018, the couple announced that they were ending their marriage after nearly a decade. As a result, it was only natural that Tatum listed the same property in the market. Originally, the property's asking price was $6 million, which would've allowed the Magic Mike star to break even. Unfortunately, Tatum was forced to settle with a $5.9 million sale three years later.

Here are some photos of Channing Tatum's $5.9 million home in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally completed in 1950, the Los Angeles property has gone through renovations since then, especially after it underwent a rebuilding process in 1977. Tatum's former home sits on one acre of land. Furthermore, it encompasses 4,853 square feet of living space. The home includes six bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

Tatum's home features a large living room with a fireplace that shares the same floor with the dining area, a gourmet kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, an artist studio, and a sleek-looking master bedroom.

Aside from the home's solid interior, there's also plenty to admire about the property's outdoors. The backyard features an outdoor swimming pool with a spa, outdoor decks, and plenty of green spaces filled with grassy lawns and trees. As a result, Tatum probably didn't have problems getting some fresh air when he was the main resident of the Los Angeles home.

Tatum is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. As a result, he can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Although he took a slight loss in unloading the Los Angeles home, his successful acting career should financially compensate for it. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tatum has a net worth of around $80 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Channing Tatum's $5.9 million home in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.