Swifties, get excited. Taylor Swift has made a huge announcement in regards to her upcoming second leg of her Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift is giving her fans an early holiday gift. Swift will be extending her Eras Tour by adding three additional Vancouver shows to her second leg of the tour. The singer is currently on a break until she returns to the road on November 9 in Argentina. She will also head to Brazil, Australia, Asia, Europe and will make her way back to the United States and Canada in October 2024. Swift will not be on this journey alone. Gracie Abrams, who previously joined Swift on the first leg of the tour earlier this year, will open for the star once again.

Swift's Eras Tour takes fans on a journey exploring her ten studio albums. The first six projects, the Grammy-winner will be re-recording which she announced back in 2019.

“I spoken a lot about why I’m remaking my first six albums, but the way I’ve chosen to do this will hopefully help illuminate where I’m coming from,” Swift wrote via Instagram in February 2021. “Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work.”

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021

So far, Taylor has re-released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) , and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is her latest to be remastered which debuted last month. Swift has two more remastered albums to go which is Reputation and her self-titled debut album.

In addition to her tour, she released her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in theaters last month. Swift's tour begins again later this month.