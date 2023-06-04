There are a bunch of Swifties on the Chicago Bears roster. As the incredibly popular singer continues her concert tour at Soldier Field in Chicago, a number of Bears — including quarterback Justin Fields — responded to a question about which of Taylor Swift's songs were their favorites.

Bears players responded to the question as they were leaving the field following a recent OTA in the north Chicago suburb of Lake Forest.

Wide receiver Dante Pettis was the most animated of those responding, strumming an air guitar and providing his version of “Our Song.” The receiver also admitted without any hesitation that he is a Swiftie.

Fields also demonstrated some enthusiasm as he said that his favorite was “You Belong With Me.” Once Fields started to execute that song, Pettis jumped back in and showed off his own dance moves.

As players continued to pour off the field, a number of them admitted to either knowing Swift's songs or being fans of the super-popular singer. In addition to Fields, Chase Claypool, Roschon Johnson and Noah Sewell all said that You Belong With Me is their favorite Taylor song.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Other Swift songs that got votes from the Bears players include Shake It Off, Blank Space and 22.

All of Swift's shows in Chicago have been complete sellouts at the venerable lakefront stadium that is also home to the Bears — and tickets on the resale market skyrocketed in price as the concerts approached. The final concert in the Windy City is Sunday night.

The Bears are hoping to shake off last year's 3-14 record and demonstrate significant improvement in the NFC North in 2023.