The Chicago Bears appeared to hit bottom last year when they finished in last place in the NFC North with a 3-14 record. Despite the poor showing, there were several highlights and many of them involved athletic quarterback Justin Fields. There are many observers who expect the third-year signal-caller to demonstrate his star power during the upcoming season.

Fields is a remarkable athlete who ran for 1,143 yards with 8 touchdowns and a 7.1 yards per carry average last season. However, many are expecting his so-so passing numbers to improve dramatically. Defensive back Jaylon Johnson has seen Fields throughout the offseason, and he believes he is a more confident player who is ready to ascend in the NFL.

“I expect him to shine,” Johnson said. “I think it's one thing to come in rookie year and learn a new system then have to go into a new system. He never really got a chance to be comfortable. I think for him now he's finally having a chance to get comfortable. He has some new guys. Everything's in an upward projection for him.”

Fields has clearly been sensational when he has decided to run or he has been chased out of the pocket. However, he has had issues with his accuracy and his decision making when he has put the ball in the air.

Fields threw for 2,242 yards last season with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season while completing 60.4 percent of his passes.

If Justin Fields can improve his passing and playmaking ability, the Bears could put a winning record on the board and possibly contend for a playoff spot.