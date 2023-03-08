TCU Basketball sophomore center Eddie Lampkin Jr. will step away from the team for personal reasons, according to a Wednesday tweet from Frogs Today.

He did not travel with the team to Kansas City, where the Big 12 tournament is expected to begin on Wednesday. Lampkin missed time earlier this season for personal reasons, continued the report from Frogs Today.

A former 3-star prospect out of Morton Ranch high school in Katy, Texas, Eddie Lampkin Jr. passed up offers from Big 12 rivals in the Oklahoma Sooners and Baylor Bears to play with TCU and head basketball coach Jamie Dixon, according to 247Sports. TCU was his first offer, he told CBS Texas in a 2022 interview.

“When I first came here, it felt like home,” Lampkin Jr. said.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaged 6.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in his third season with the Horned Frogs. He played in 24 games and started in 19 for TCU this year, becoming the Horned Frogs’ second-leading rebounder while taking third place on the team with a field goal percentage of 54.7%.

The Horned Frogs have maintained a consistent record in Lampkin Jr.’s second and third years with the team, going 21-13 in 2021-22 before taking a 20-11 record in the 2022-23 season. They ranked 22nd in the March 6 Associated Press polls, taking spots over the Kentucky Wildcats, Creighton Blue Jays and Missouri Tigers while taking fifth place in the Big 12 with an even 9-9 record.

TCU earned wins over the then-No. 9-ranked Texas Longhorns, the now-No. 10-ranked Baylor Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats. Eddie Lampkin Jr. made significant contributions in all three games, grabbing a team-best nine rebounds in the closely-contested match against the Bears before scoring 17 points and pulling down six rebounds against Kansas State in January.

The Horned Frogs will tip off against the Kansas State Wildcats at 9:30 p.m. EST on Thursday in the T-Mobile Center. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.