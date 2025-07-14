Carlos Mendoza and the New York Mets had a tough offensive night in their 3-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

New York trailed 2-0 throughout eight innings of the game. They managed to even up the score in the final frame, but Kansas City pulled off a walkoff win with a game-winning single from Nick Loftin.

Mendoza reflected on the team's loss after the game. He took into account the moments where the Mets struggled on offense, stating the squad will be better from those hardships throughout the regular season.

“We've been through some stretches where it's hard for us, but then we've been through some stretches where the offense is clicking. It's part of the season. We've got good hitters,” Mendoza said.

How Carlos Mendoza's Mets played against Royals

Carlos Mendoza's Mets showed plenty of fight but didn't have enough to stop the Royals from ruining their efforts.

Kansas City got on the board first thanks to a 2-RBI double from John Rave. New York tied the score with a triple from Jeff McNeil and a sac fly from Jared Young. However, Loftin's game-winning run ended the visitors' efforts of completing the three-game sweep.

The Mets' bullpen tried their best to limit the Royals' offensive potency in the game. Clay Holmes had the start as he pitched for five innings, striking out two batters while conceding five hits and two runs. Sean Manaea received the loss as he played in 3.1 innings, striking out seven batters while giving up five hits and the game-ending run.

New York fell to a 55-42 record on the season, holding the second spot of the NL East Division standings. They trail the Philadelphia Phillies by a half-game for the top seed.

The Mets will prepare for their next series, returning home. They host the Cincinnati Reds as the series opener will take place on July 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET.