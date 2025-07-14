Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora surprisingly predicted his team's current 10-game winning streak back in May, and it serves as a scary warning to the rest of the league. The BoSox came into the 2025 season expecting to break their three-year playoff drought. But early on, this group was underperforming on the field and then going through some behind-the-scenes drama, especially involving Rafael Devers. The three-time All-Star was still having a very productive season, but the front office eventually decided to trade him to the San Francisco Giants.

And with that move, it seemed that the Red Sox's postseason chances were surely going to take a hit. However, now Boston finds itself in the thick of the playoff race, holding a Wild Card slot right now and just three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East standings. While this winning streak has surprised some people, Cora called it a few months ago in an eye-opening statement.

“You guys know how I feel about 10-game win streaks. We haven’t done that in a while here. … Hopefully, when we get our streak, we can get to eight games over .500 and then take off.”

There have been plenty of heroes in the Red Sox's rise back to relevance. One of the most encouraging signs has been that the franchise's former top prospects, like center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela and right fielder Roman Anthony, have started to emerge in July. Rafaela might have deserved a spot on the American League All-Star team with the statline he's putting up in 2025. The Red Sox ended up getting three players selected for the Midsummer Classic: Alex Bregman, Aroldis Chapman, and Garrett Crochet.

In addition to youngsters like Rafaela and Anthony, Trevor Story has fully hit his stride with the franchise after a trying start. The two-time All-Star is hitting .372 with 3 home runs and 11 RBIs this month and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Overall, Boston is now in a great spot to break its postseason drought with a roster that should continue to improve as the season goes on. Cora made it clear that he's confident that if the Red Sox get to eight games over .500, they can take off from there. Boston is now 53-45, and that's a concern for the rest of the American League.