Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is going all-out in his support of TCU football in their national championship game against Georgia football on Monday.

Ahead of the contest, Doncic introduced his pet horned toad–which he named Luka Jr.–to the rest of the world as they sent an encouraging message for TCU, whose nickname and mascot is a Horned Frog.

“Me and Luka Jr. wanna say: ‘Give them hell, TCU!'” Doncic said in a video posted on TikTok and he shared on Twitter.

During their Christmas Day game, Luka Doncic revealed that he has a pet horned toad that he wanted to show everyone. Unfortunately, he forgot to bring it at the time and promised he would do it next time.

Now, we finally get to see Luka Jr., and it couldn’t have come at a better time. With TCU football needing all the support it can get, that message from Doncic and his little friend was just perfect.

Doncic, of course, didn’t just send a message to the Horned Frogs. He was also spotted along with Mavs head coach Jason Kidd attending the game.

The Horned Frogs are facing a tough challenge in their fight against the Georgia Bulldogs. Luckily for them, there won’t be lacking the cheers and support they could ask for with Doncic and many others showing up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

As Doncic said it, “give them hell, TCU!”