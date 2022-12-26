Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has a rather unusual pet, but the reason he got it will endear him to Dallas fans even more.

Speaking to reporters after their 124-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day, Doncic expressed his regret that he wasn’t able to bring his horned toad to the game, noting that it would have completed his pre-game Cowboys outfit even better.

“I forgot my horny toad at the house, so next time I’ll bring that,” Doncic said, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

But his cool outfit that screamed Texas aside, the question of everyone else in the room was: why did he even have a horned toad in the first place? In a brilliant response, Luka Doncic explained, “Because I’m Texan.”

That is definitely music to the ears of Mavs fans. While not a lot of people are saying it, there are fears about Luka Doncic’s future with the team, especially with the franchise unable to surround the Slovenian wonderboy with the right talent to compete for the championship five years into his NBA career.

However, it is clear Doncic is loving his time in Dallas and has set his roots in the community. He did mention that he doesn’t see himself playing for 21 years in the NBA like Dirk Nowitzki, but this latest statement definitely signals that he at least sees himself staying with the Mavs until he calls it a career.

What a Christmas for Mavs fans!