The WNBA All-Star break is set to begin on July 18 with the three-point contest kicking off the two-day event. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark announced that she will partake in the three-point contest this year. After doing so, she recently revealed why she made the decision to compete.

Leading up to Tuesday's contest against the Connecticut Sun, Clark fielded questions about the upcoming three-point contest and WNBA All-Star Game. The 23-year-old admitted that she didn't put too much thought into it and just accepted the opportunity when it was presented to her. From the sounds of it, Caitlin Clark is excited to show off her shooting abilities on July 18.

“Not much went into it other than yes, I guess. Obviously, it's exciting. I've never participated in a three-point competition before. I've never practiced [for it] before. Just go out there and have fun. I think the lineup of people competing is tremendous.”

"Not much went into it other than yes, I guess…Just go out there and have fun… I think the lineup of people competing is tremendous.” Caitlin Clark on her decision to participate in the 2025 WNBA 3-Point Contest 🙌 (via @IndianaFever)pic.twitter.com/nw8Vw4vXc4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream took home the crown for not just the three-point contest but also the WNBA's Skills Challenge last year. Gray will be defending her three-point title on Friday when Caitlin Clark attempts to become the new three-point champion of the league.

Many are likely assuming the Fever star will win the contest, as she has made a name for herself as a three-point shooter. It's one of her biggest strengths, as Caitlin Clark is capable of hitting shots from deep like we see from players in the NBA. It's one of the reasons she has become the face of women's basketball so quickly in her young career.

It appears to be a busy weekend for Caitlin Clark, as the 2024 Rookie of the Year will also participate in the WNBA All-Star Game. She was one of the captains for the upcoming contest and drafted her team for the big game. But first, she'll aim to win the three-point contest before turning around and playing in the All-Star Game.