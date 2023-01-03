By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

TCU football coach Sonny Dykes provided an injury update on running back Kendre Miller, and it’s not one that will make Horned Frogs fans optimistic about his chances of playing in the national championship game.

During a media session Tuesday, Dykes referred to Miller’s status as “questionable” for the game against defending champion Georgia Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium, per Sam Khan Jr. from The Athletic.

“We’re hopeful to get Kendre back,” Dykes said. “As the week progresses, we’ll know a little bit more.”

Kendre Miller injured his right knee in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan Dec. 31. He attempted to return in the second half, but exited again after the first series.

Miller finished the game with eight carries for 57 yards in the Fiesta Bowl. During the season, the junior was the team’s leading rusher, compiling 1,342 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

If Miller isn’t able to play for TCU in the title game, look for senior Emari Demercado to pick up the bulk of the carries for the squad. Demercado had 17 attempts for 150 yards in the Fiesta Bowl, including a 69-yard run that set up a score. Quarterback and Heisman trophy runner-up Max Duggan may also see an uptick in runs if Miller isn’t able to suit up.

With the championship on the line, we can be sure Miller will do everything he can to play, but it appears TCU has backup plans just in case they end up short-handed. Regardless, the Horned Frogs will like their chances after upsetting Michigan already.