Can LSU end South Carolina's streak? Will Iowa's Caitlin Clark lead to Big 10 glory? These are just some key things to watch as conference play begins in NCAA women's basketball.

Expanding on our preview of the 2024 NCAA women's basketball conference play, the stage is set for an exciting second half of the season where powerhouses and emerging contenders alike vie for the title. The South Carolina women's basketball team, with their undefeated streak and a ranking of No. 1 nationally, are a force to reckon with in the SEC. However, could LSU women's basketball take the Gamecocks down?

Meanwhile, Iowa women's basketball and Caitlin Clark continue to sell out games and put on powerhouse performances. The ever-evolving landscape of women's college basketball is full of surprises and potential upsets, making every game a critical chapter in the road to the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina stays undefeated in the SEC

In the SEC, alongside South Carolina, LSU women's basketball looms as a formidable force. Their roller-coaster season has been marked by highs and lows, but with a record of 13-1, they cannot be underestimated. LSU's January matchup against South Carolina is poised to be a pivotal moment in the conference. We predict LSU women's basketball will make a deep run in the SEC Tournament, but that the Gamecocks will ultimately prevail.

Meanwhile, Tennessee, despite early struggles, could also emerge as a dark horse, particularly if they overcome injury setbacks and find their rhythm in the conference play.

Iowa dominates the Big 10

Iowa women's basketball, led by the phenomenal Caitlin Clark, will not only dominate the Big Ten but also set a new standard for offensive play in the conference. Clark contnues to lead the NCAA in scoring, breaking several conference and national records.

Iowa's dominance will be further solidified as they go undefeated in conference play, including decisive victories over traditional powerhouses like Maryland and Indiana. This historic performance will position Iowa women's basketball as a top contender for the NCAA women's basketball national title, with their high-powered offense being nearly impossible for opponents to counter.

NC State makes deep tournament run

In the ACC, the narrative is equally compelling. NC State, defying expectations, stands undefeated at 12-0. Notre Dame, trailing closely, has shown remarkable resilience and could upset the Wolfpack's aspirations. Duke, Louisville and Florida State add depth to the conference, making the ACC a melting pot of talent and competitive spirit.

However, we predict that NC State will go all the way, or close to it — the Wolfpack will make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, reaching at least the Final Four. Their underdog status will fuel their breakthrough, backed by a robust team chemistry and strategic gameplay.

UCLA wins the Pac-12 title

The Pac-12 is another conference brimming with talent in this NCAA women's basketball season. Stanford, with an 11-1 record, sets the pace, but UCLA, undefeated at 12-0, is ready to challenge the status quo. USC, Utah, and Colorado complete the top five, each capable of making a significant impact in the conference standings.

UCLA, building on their undefeated start, will not only win the Pac-12 regular-season title but also defeat traditional powerhouse Stanford in their regular-season matchup. UCLA’s dynamic offense and improved defense will be key factors in their ascension.

Kansas State upsets the Big 12

The Big 12, known for its competitiveness, presents a unique narrative with teams like Texas and Baylor leading the way, both undefeated. TCU and West Virginia, having entered the AP Top 25, add to the intrigue of the conference. The Big 12 is poised for some of the most competitive matchups, with each game potentially reshaping the conference landscape.

One bold predicition for the Big 12 is an upset of Baylor — despite a strong start, the Bears will face an unexpected challenge from a resurgent Kansas State. Kansas State will pull off major upsets in the conference, including a victory over Baylor, positioning themselves as a dark horse in both the Big 12 and the national picture.

UConn, plagued by injuries, faces challenges

UConn, typically the favorite, will face unusually stiff competition from within the conference, A team like Marquette or Creighton could rise to challenge UConn's dominance as the Huskies struggle with injuries, resulting in one of the most competitive Big East tournaments in recent history.

As these teams clash in their respective conferences, the NCAA women's basketball season is set to be a showcase of talent, strategy, and determination. With every game, the anticipation builds, setting the stage for a tournament filled with dramatic turns and unforgettable moments. This season promises to be a testament to the spirit of collegiate basketball, where legends are born, and stories of triumph and heartbreak unfold on the hardwood. The journey towards the NCAA Tournament is more than just a series of games; it's a narrative of perseverance, skill, and the unyielding pursuit of excellence.