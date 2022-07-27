Team Heretics Acquire LEC Slot for 2023

LoL Esports has confirmed the entrance of Team Heretics to the LEC after buying out Misfits Gaming’s slot. Team Heretics will take the rift beginning 2023.

The full announcement from the LoL Esports staff welcome Team Heretics, as well as answering some questions the fans may have. Read it below:

We are happy to welcome our newest member of the League of Legends European Championship, Team Heretics, who will start competing in the 2023 Season! The Spanish organisation is set to replace Misfits Gaming after acquiring its league slot.

Being one of the most popular esports organisations in Spain with many talented teams across several different leagues, Team Heretics is looking to push even more boundaries and become a powerhouse in the LEC. Reigning from one of the biggest Spanish esports competitions, the LVP SuperLiga, we’re excited to see what the future holds for them.

As excited as we are to welcome Team Heretics to the LEC, we’re sad to see Misfits team leave. They have been a core part of the European League of Legends scene since their inception in 2016, and have given us more unforgettable upsets than any other team in the league. We want to thank Misfits Gaming for an amazing five years competing in the LEC and for being a fantastic partner. We’re sure we speak for everyone when we say they’ll be truly missed!

Misfits will continue to compete in the LEC until the end of the 2022 season. We’re excited to see what the team has in store for the remainder of the season, and how the organisation will grow in the future. We are thrilled to see Team Heretics enter the LEC in Spring 2023 and shake up the competition!

What will happen to Misfits’ LEC players?

Misfits Gaming Group (MGG) owns the player contracts until the end of the season. There will be no direct impact until the sale takes effect at the start of the Free Agency period in November.

Will Misfits Premier continue to play in the LFL?

This decision will also see Misfits Premier leave the LFL at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Why Team Heretics and not another organisation?

To join the LEC, Team Heretics had to go through an extensive selection process. The process was led by MGG and the organisation made the final decision on who it wants to sell the LEC slot to. But, the League retains the right to veto applicants, based on internal evaluations of various aspects, including, but not limited to, the applying team’s ownership group, their business plan, the organisational structure, the brand, the content plan, the team operations, and the overall alignment with the league’s values and goals.

Did the LEC get a cut from the sale?

MGG is entitled to all proceeds from the transfer of their right of participation in the league. The LEC will not receive any of the proceeds from the deal.

Will Team Heretics have any involvement in the LEC for the remainder of the 2022 season?

Team Heretics will have no involvement in the LEC during the 2022 season. The transition will happen for the start of the 2023 season.

This news comes after speculation that Misfits was looking to sell their slot.

🇬🇧Sources: Misfits Gaming to leave the LEC for next year The team has reportedly already sold the LEC spot and a new owner will be announced tomorrow.

Sources say that team was pondering several teams including names such as Team Heretics 🇪🇸 or Karmine Corp 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/cl6lo4hRLp — Eros (@i_Eros_) July 26, 2022

Apparently, other organizations like Karmine Corp and KOI were considering claiming the slot.

