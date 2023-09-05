Just two days removed from a loss to Lithuania in group play, Team USA has advanced to the semifinal round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup after blowing out Italy, 100-63. The big response from Team USA came on the back of some impressive leadership from Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, as fellow Team USA member Mikal Bridges told reporters postgame via FIBA media.

“I think we just felt that energy from the jump,” Bridges said. “The starters, the bench, and we just find each other. I know earlier, I gave Ant [Edwards] a big shoutout and Ant can get 30 whenever he wants, easily. Just for him to be unselfish and we talked to him, we try to help him out just to find guys, and that's what we did. He's probably the happiest dude in the locker room right now. Shoutout to Ant for that and he knows how dominant he is, he's very confident. Just to find guys, I think we kind of fed off that. Once we saw Ant doing that and how happy he was, everyone kind of had that joy as well. I feel like no matter what, our swagger never goes away.”

Edwards has been the go-to scorer for Team USA, averaging 17.3 points per game with Bridges behind him at 12.2 points per game. After scoring 35 points on 26 attempts in the loss over Lithuania, though, Edwards came out looking to get others involved against Italy, attempting just six field goals while registering three assists.

With Edwards facilitating and leading the offense, Team USA's offense flourished. The United States shot a blistering 17-for-36 (47.2 percent) from behind the arc in the dominant win.

Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, and Team USA will take on the winner of Germany vs. Latvia in the semifinal round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.