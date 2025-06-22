The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will be playing in a pivotal Game 7 to see who takes home the NBA championship. One of the more important things that people want to know is who is officiating the game, and Scott Foster's name has come up a lot. Luckily, for some fans, they will not have to worry about that, as the officiating crew has been revealed ahead of the game, according to Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points.

“Officials for tonight's Game 7 between the Pacers and Thunder: James Capers (Crew Chief), Josh Tiven, Sean Wright, James Williams (Alternate),” Azarly wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There has been a lot of criticism surrounding Foster, especially when he officiated Game 4. The Pacers were leading going into the fourth quarter, but the Thunder were able to storm back and win. There were some plays down the stretch that some Pacers fans believe should and should not have been called, but head coach Rick Carlisle defended Foster after the game.

“I think it's awful some of the things I've seen about the officiating and Scott Foster in particular,” Carlisle said after Game 4. “I've known Scott Foster for 30 years. He is a great official. He has done a great job in these playoffs. We've had him a lot of times.

“The ridiculous scrutiny that is being thrown out there is terrible and unfair and unjust and stupid.”

Scott Foster not officiating Pacers-Thunder Game 7

Foster has worked more Finals series and games than the other 12 referees selected to officiate the series by the NBA, and it was expected that he would officiate Game 7 and also serve as the crew chief. That was the role he was in during Game 4 of the series, but Pacers fans criticized him.

Foster is the only referee who has officiated one game this series, while the ones who are a part of Game 7 have done multiple games.

“Alongside Capers, who will be working his 17th career Finals game, will be the two officials who did Game 4 with Foster,” ESPN's Tim Bontemps wrote. “Tiven is working in his sixth NBA Finals and will be officiating his 10th Finals game, and Wright is in his second Finals and working his third game. Williams, Sunday's alternate, served on the crews in Games 2 and 5.”

This means that fans won't see Foster until next season starts, and some are probably excited about that.