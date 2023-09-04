Despite a loss to Lithuania during group play, Team USA is still listed as the 2023 FIBA World Cup betting favorite to win the championship, according to Fanduel's odds entering the quarterfinal round. Team USA, led by Anthony Edwards, is listed as a -160 favorite as of Monday. Team Canada, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is listed with the second-best odds at +480 to win the World Cup.

Following the United States and Canada with the best FIBA World Cup betting odds are Germany (+800), Lithuania (+1000), Serbia (+1300), Slovenia (+2600), Latvia (+4200) and Italy (+7000).

Quarterfinal Matchups

Team USA will take on Italy in the quarterfinals in Manila on September 5th. Italy enters the matchup 4-1, with its only loss coming against the Dominican Republic. Italy is led by Simone Fontecchio, who is averaging 18.4 points a game at the FIBA World Cup thus far.

Coming off the massive upset over Team USA, Lithuania will take on Serbia in the other quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday. Lithuania is a perfect 5-0 after beating Team USA, and is led by center New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas who is averaging 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds over the first five games. Serbia is led by Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is averaging 18.4 points per game.

Team Germany is a perfect 5-0 through group play and will match up with Latvia on September 6th. Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder has been one of the tournament's leading scorers at 19.8 points per game for Germany, and recently matched a national team record only Dirk Nowitzki had previously accomplished by scoring over 30 points in a FIBA World Cup game. Latvia has featured a balanced offensive attack and is led by Dairis Bertans at 14 points a game.

In the last quarterfinals matchup, Team Canada will look to ride the momentum of a comeback victory against Spain into the quarterfinals in a superstar matchup between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Slovenia's Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks star leads all scorers in the FIBA World Cup with 26.4 points per game.