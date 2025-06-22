As the NBA Draft approaches, the biggest question still remaining in the NBA offseason is where Kevin Durant will land. Ever since the end of the Phoenix Suns season this year, it has felt like Durant is on the way out and was likely to be traded.

A few weeks into talks, it was revealed that Durant prefers to play for the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets or Miami Heat. All three could desperately use Durant and have different but intriguing packages to send back to Phoenix for the disgruntled star.

However, that doesn't mean everything has been going smoothly. Specifically on the Rockets front, there has been a disconnect between what the Suns think Durant's value is and what the Rockets seem to want to give up for him. NBA insider Sam Amick detailed the state of talks between the two teams on a recent episode of The Athletic NBA Daily.

“I was told (Thursday) that Houston hadn’t talked to Phoenix since last week, and that call didn’t go particularly well,” Amick said. “That could have changed by now, again that’s as of (Thursday). They would love to have KD, but it’s on their price.”

Article Continues Below

The Rockets have a set offer to Phoenix for Durant, likely centered around Jalen Green and some of their other young pieces. However, the Suns still want more from them and are clearly set to hold out until they get it, from either the Rockets or someone else.

Of course, a big part of the disconnect on Durant's value likely comes from his contract situation. The 36-year old can be a free agent next summer if he chooses not to sign a contract extension with whichever team he is traded to this offseason, which drives down his price on the market.

Durant has also had durability and injury concerns as he has gotten older, which surely makes teams reluctant to give up the farm to bring him in. Still, the chance to trade for one of the truly elite players in the history of the game and immediately vault into championship contention will be too enticing to pass up for one of these teams in the coming weeks.