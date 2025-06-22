The Kevin Durant trade talks between the Phoenix Suns and other teams are heating up after weeks of discussions about a potential deal for the aging superstar, and now it's getting close to decision time. Understandably, the Suns would want a deal to get done before Wednesday's NBA Draft so they can focus their full attention on moving forward with the franchise.

After long discussions, a Durant deal is getting closer and closer and could be just around the corner, according to Suns insider John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM Phoenix.

“A Kevin Durant deal is very close,” Gambadoro reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Phoenix continues to work with multiple teams to get the deal they want and I expect it will happen today or tomorrow.”

Durant selected the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockers and Miami Heat as the three teams that he would like to play for, but there has been plenty of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves as a potential suitor as well despite Durant not wanting to play there.

Of course, the Suns should be focused on getting the best return for Durant rather than where he wants to go, but his preferred list throws a wrinkle into the discussions. The 36-year old will be a free agent next summer, so any team that isn't among his preferred group of three has to take into consideration that he could be a one-year rental.

Still, the trade-off for a team like the Timberwolves could be worth it. Minnesota should rightfully feel that it is close to getting over the hump and reaching the NBA Finals with a chance at winning a championship. The Wolves have lost in the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back years, so Durant could be the final piece of the puzzle for them.

Still, it will take a lot for the Timberwolves to match an offer that teams like the Rockets and the Spurs can offer. Both squads have valuable young pieces that the Timberwolves don't necessarily have to trade, so Minnesota still has to overcome some hurdles to get a deal done.

Regardless of who ends up landing Durant, they will immediately become a big-time contender heading into next season provided that the former league MVP is healthy and playing close to his best.