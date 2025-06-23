After the Oklahoma City Thunder captured their first NBA championship, Scottie Pippen did what only a six-time champion could do. He congratulated the new kings of the league with a casual, confident flex that sent the internet buzzing.

On Instagram, Pippen posted an AI-generated image of himself seated in front of a laptop, wearing his iconic Chicago Bulls jersey and flashing all six of his championship rings. The caption, though light-hearted, delivered a perfect mix of humor and legacy.

“I just watched an NBA Finals Game 7. Never been in one myself, though. Replying to the comments like ‘Y’all be blessed’ 🤣 Congrats to the Thunder on the win.”

It was vintage Pippen. Cool, composed, and quietly reminding everyone that his Bulls never needed a Game 7 in the Finals. The post celebrated the Thunder’s hard-fought title but also served as a subtle nod to a dominant era that never let things get that close.

But buried in that post was something deeper. A connection that fans and analysts have been talking about all season. The Thunder’s dynamic duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams has drawn comparisons to the legendary pairing of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. While it is far too early to place them in the same tier as that all-time great tandem, their chemistry, play style, and impact on both ends of the floor have sparked real conversations.

Pippen himself has taken notice. In a recent interview, he praised Jalen Williams for his versatility and poise. He said Williams reminded him of a younger version of himself and even suggested that in today’s NBA, Jalen might have the tools to go even further.

Williams delivered in the Finals, averaging over 23 points while playing efficient, high-IQ basketball. His Game 5 performance, where he poured in 40 points, was one of the standout moments of the series. On the other side, Gilgeous-Alexander capped off his MVP season with a Finals MVP trophy and a stat line that included 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5 rebounds during the regular season. Together, they combined for over 100 points in one Finals game, a feat not seen in more than five decades.

While no duo will ever replicate what Jordan and Pippen did in the 90s, there are flashes of that same harmony in OKC. One guard leads with pure scoring brilliance, the other makes everything around him smoother, smarter, and tougher. The balance of star power and selflessness is familiar, and it has brought the Thunder to the top of the basketball world.

Pippen’s post did more than entertain. It gave fans a reason to look back and a reason to look ahead. He honored the present while standing firmly in his past. And with just one AI-generated image and a perfectly worded caption, he reminded everyone what greatness looks like, then and now.