Looking at the Houston Rockets' trade for star Kevin Durant, the package that the team gave to the Phoenix Suns won out over the other finalist in the Miami Heat. As the basketball world will grade who won the Durant trade between the Rockets and Suns, the latest report from Marc Stein details who was largely in control and what was omitted.

In Stein's latest column for “The Stein Line,” he would note how Houston's first-round picks from 2027 and 2029, once owned by Phoenix, were “never in play” regarding Durant. Instead, the team traded Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall pick in the upcoming draft, and four second-round picks with the team looking to make a huge addition after a first-round exit in the playoffs.

“Losing in the first round of the playoffs when they were the West's No. 2 seed — and with Jalen Green struggling so mightily apart from his Game 2 eruption for 38 points against Golden State — changed the calculus for the Rockets,” Stein wrote.
“But only to a degree.”

“League sources say that the Rockets remained adamant,” Stein continued. “After rebuffing Phoenix's in-season attempts to ship Durant to them and sticking to their desire to leave the core of their team untouched until after the playoffs — that they would not trade for KD if they had to surrender any of their most prized youngsters.”

Other parts the Rockets didn't want to deal for Kevin Durant 

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center.
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More NBA News
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) goes after a loose ball against Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) and guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) in the fourth quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA hypes Pacers vs. Thunder with 9-minute ‘Game 7: The movie’Lorenzo J Reyna ·
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Toyota Center.
NBA rumors: The Jalen Green ‘poison pill’ that will delay finalizing Kevin Durant tradeTroy Finnegan ·
Kevin Durant in the middle with Rockets logo on one side, Suns on the other
Kevin Durant trade grades for Rockets, Suns after blockbuster dealTroy Finnegan ·
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (right) greets Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant following the game at Footprint Center.
NBA rumors: Nuggets tried for Nikola Jokic-Kevin Durant team-upJackson Stone ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center.
Where Rockets, Suns rank in NBA after blockbuster Kevin Durant tradeJackson Stone ·
Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton staring at one another with the NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy in the background
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton embracing the moment ahead of Game 7Josue Pavon ·

With the rumors swirling around Durant and the Rockets for a sizable amount of time, the deal is finally agreed upon, which would mark another team for the 36-year-old, looking to get back to his winning ways. Stein would cite how Houston made the trade “largely on their terms,” as other components that they were “completely unwilling” to deal were Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard.

“The Rockets were able, in the end, to do a deal largely on their terms,” Stein wrote. “Surrendering Green and Dillon Brooks and the No. 10 overall pick in a draft Wednesday night that, as The Stein Line has been reporting all week, is regarded by numerous scouts and draft evaluators to only feature a clear-cut top eight.”

“The Rockets did prove completely unwilling in these talks, by contrast, to part with recent first-round picks such as Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard,” Stein continued.

At any rate, the Rockets look to further improve after finishing with a 50-32 record, which put them second in the Western Conference.