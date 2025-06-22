One of the biggest trade candidates heading into the 2025 NBA offseason is Kevin Durant, as it seems inevitable the Phoenix Suns will move on from him. To this point, though, they haven't received an offer that has piqued their interest, which has created quite a bit of suspense ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. With that in mind, NBA insider Zach Lowe recently pitched an intriguing situation that could lead to the Boston Celtics getting involved in a potential trade for Durant.

The Celtics have not been shy about their interest in Durant in past seasons, and while they aren't one of his three preferred landing spots, their status as a perennial title contender, he'd probably be OK with getting dealt there. However, Lowe doesn't think Boston would be landing Durant in a potential trade, but rather acting as the third team to help make things work from a salary perspective.

“The focus for me is on Jrue Holiday,” Lowe said on “The Zach Lowe Show.” “I’ve heard that there have been at least very broad discussions of three-team, Durant-related trades where Jrue Holiday is (included). I think these could be conjured by Phoenix in hopes of getting a deal done, more-or-less, where Jrue Holiday moves somewhere. Just like he was the shrapnel in the (Damian Lillard) trade and ended up in Boston.”

Zach Lowe douses Celtics involvement in Kevin Durant trade in cold water

With the C's being over the second apron of the salary cap entering the offseason, they are expected to try to shed some salary in an effort to get below that line, which could result in them getting involved in what could be the biggest trade of the offseason. As quick as Lowe was to float this idea as a possibility, though, he was just as quick to note that it isn't exactly likely to happen at this point.

“One clarification here b/c we rushed at end — when I mentioned the very broad idea of 3-team trades involving Jrue Holiday + KD, I meant to indicate KD would go to the third team in those deals (i.e. maybe a team on his list) — and NOT to Boston,” Lowe said in a post on X. “The Celtics are NOT looking to trade for KD. I don't think such a 3-team trade is really in the ether anyway. Thought this would be obvious but should have stated more clearly.”

There are lots of moving pieces that are involved with moving a superstar with Durant, which makes it tough to predict what the framework of a trade would look like. So while the Celtics could conceivably become a part of this blockbuster move, it wouldn't be a surprise to see something get completed without their involvement, which means all eyes will remain on Durant as the 2025 draft draws near.