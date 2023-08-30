There's a certain pressure that comes with donning the prestigious Team USA uniform. Given their standing as the ultimate basketball powerhouse in the world, the expectation for them is always gold medal or bust. Nevertheless, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards seems to be unfazed by this, as he appears to be welcoming the challenge that awaits them in the second round.

In their crossover group, they'll be facing Lithuania and Montenegro — two of the most solid teams in the stacked European region. Those teams will also be boasting the services of Jonas Valanciunas and Nikola Vucevic, respectively, giving them a puncher's chance at stealing a game against the heavily-favored Team USA. Be that as it may, Edwards dropped a bold proclamation that shows just how high the his and the team's level of confidence appears to be at the moment in the aftermath of their 110-62 demolition of Jordan.

“I think we're going to win. We have been awesome so yeah, I think we have a great chance of winning. We got a great coaching staff, we got great players. Our confidence is at an all-time high so we're not really worried about those guys,” Edwards told reporters in his postgame presser, per Inquirer Sports via ClutchPoints Twitter.

"I think we're going to win… our confidence is at an all-time high so we're not really worried about those guys." Anthony Edwards on Team USA facing Montenegro and Lithuania in the second round of the FIBA World Cup (via @INQUIRERSports)pic.twitter.com/mHx9aOLc9k — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 30, 2023

There's a fine line between complacency and confidence, and Anthony Edwards is definitely toeing that line. It's a different thing when a team is the “hunted” compared to when they're the “hunter”, so Team USA will have to be very careful not to let their guard down against respectable opposition. But for as long as Edwards and company keep doing what they've been doing thus far in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, they shouldn't have too much trouble backing up the Timberwolves star's words.