Team USA is cruising so far in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They are 3-0 after defeating Jordan by a score of 110-62, making them perfect through the group stage after big wins against New Zealand and Greece. Anthony Edwards, one of the tournament’s biggest stars, put on a show with 22 points, eight boards and four assists, winning the Player of the Game award.

Coming into the World Cup, Edwards was seen as one of the key players for one of the favorites to win it all. Through three games, his 16.3 points per contest lead the Americans and his 5.7 rebounds per game are second only to Josh Hart. Just as he does in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Edwards isn’t letting the big moments shake him off his game. He's enjoying the games so far and keeping his eyes on the prize.

"Pressure? No, Not at all… I go out there and do what I love. I put in the work everyday. So, yeah it's no pressure." Anthony Edwards after his elite performance in the #FIBAWC match up vs. Team Jordan 🗣 (via @FIBAWC) pic.twitter.com/CeQt3TCGgi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 30, 2023

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

“Pressure? No, not at all,” Edwards said after the game. “I love the game of basketball. It's fun for me, man. I go out there and do what I love. I put in the work every day. So, yeah it's no pressure at all.”

Anthony Edwards' cool composure, paired with his sensational talent, has made him an ideal franchise player. On a team littered with stars and top options on other teams, Edwards behaves and plays like the top dog. His performances will be even more important as Team USA heads to the next round.

In the second round of the World Cup, Team USA faces a pair of teams that each sport an NBA big man. They will play Nikola Vucevic and Montenegro on Friday and Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania on Sunday. When asked about the matchup with Lithuania — another undefeated squad that also rosters players with past NBA experience in Ignas Brazdeikis, Donatas Motiejunas, Mindaugas Kuzminskas Deividas Sirvydis — Edwards expressed massive confidence in Team USA.

“I think we gonna win,” Edwards said, actually to Brian Windhorst of ESPN. ”We're undefeated also. I think we have a great chance to win. We got great coaching staff. We got great players. And our confidence is at all times we not really worried about those guys.”