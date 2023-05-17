Tears of the Kingdom Crazy Ultrahand Ideas

A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Tears of the Kingdom, the latest installation in The Legend of Zelda series, introduces to all Zelda fans the new Ultrahand ability that lets you carry heavy objects as well as attach them together to create different kinds of structures and construct some badass and wicked contraptions to help you progress further in the game. No wonder that this game is a great contender to be Game of the Year for 2023 and in this article, we’ll guide you on how to create robots, mechas, and other awesome machines and share with you Crazy Ultrahand Ideas in Tears of the Kingdom!

Getting the Ultrahand Ability

The Ultrahand will be the first Zonai ability that Link will learn and possess in the Sky Islands. You can obtain this by entering the Ukuoh Shrine for the first time. To use Ultrahand, you will need to select it as your main ability in the game by pressing and holding the L button to open the ability wheel, selecting the ability while using the R analog. After you have successfully set this, you can press the L button again to enter the Ultrahand mode.

While using the Ultrahand ability, you will see that Link’s immediate surroundings will have an orange glow around them. Items that you can pick up like logs, cards, hooks, and other items will be easy to spot. You can move and adjust your camera to be able to choose which item to grab then press the A button to grab the desired item.

While you are grabbing an item, you can press and hold on to the R button to go into rotation mode where you can freely rotate the item using your D-pad buttons if you’d want them to go vertically or horizontally. Pressing the ZL button will reset the orientation of the item.

Moving an item close to each other will make globs of glue appear where both items will touch. Pressing the A button during this time will attach them together and holding an attached item will carry everything else that it is attached to. You can wiggle the R analog while holding the item or items and it will detach anything that it is attached to for you to try again.

Take note that different items will have different pre-defined attachment points so if part of your construction or project that is destructible such as a log is struck, only that part will be destroyed while the rest of your invention will remain intact. Ultrahand works on any grabbable item, unlike Magnesis which can only allow Link to lift metallic items. This Ultrahand ability can also be used to pick up chests that can either be on the ground or buried beneath it.

Summary of buttons while using Ultrahand ability

Open Ability Wheel: Press and hold the L button

Ultrahand mode: L button while Ultrahand ability is selected as active ability

Grab: A button

Release: B button

Rotation mode: R button while holding an item

Rotate held item: D-pad buttons

Reset orientation: ZL button

Unstick: Wiggle the R analog while holding an attached item

Let Your Imagination Run Wild

We’ve seen a lot of crazy inventions online and we actually had a lot of fun looking at these contraptions that took a long time to make. A lot of players seem to be side-tracked by this but it’s all fun and games at the end of the day. Let’s take a quick look at some of the most quirkiest inventions done in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom!

Crazy Robot Idea

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This particular user created a robot that actually walks and attacks! Are we really playing Tears of the Kingdom? Or is this Hyrule Rim? Maybe we could use this as a robot guide in Tears of the Kingdom? Nevertheless, Bokoblins better hide or get blown away!

In this next video, we see “The Green Bokoblin”. This user is definitely paying homage to one of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies! Take note, this uses a good amount of “battery” to run so make sure you don’t fly too high or it’s game over!

If you think you’ve seen everything, wait until you see this user’s creation! A master of Hyrule Engineering, this particular user built a train with actual tracks for the train to use! But hey, buddy. You’re missing a link. Get the pun?

For all those adrenaline junkies out there, you can actually create your own Skateboard in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Get those tricks in at Hyrule and see if you can play a game of S-K-A-T-E against Bokoblins!

We hope that you guys enjoyed this quick compilation of CRAZY Ultrahand Ideas that you can use in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and a quick guide on how to create robots, mechas, and other contraptions in the game! Of course, be sure to check in from time to time at ClutchPoints Gaming to know more about the latest updates, news, and events!