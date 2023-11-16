Ted writes to his future self in a new teaser for the upcoming Peacock prequel series coming from Seth MacFarlane.

“Dear future Ted”

The 30-second teaser begins with 1983 Ted writing his future 2023 self. “Dear future Ted, it's me, 1993 Ted. If you're reading this, that means we got a new series on the most successful streaming platform ever,” he begins.

The modern-day bear debunks most of the past's inquiries about NASA and X-rated videos. He also assumes that the future has flying cars and TV shows that “don't just rehash old stuff.”

At the end of the trailer, a release date was revealed. Peacock will release the series on January 11, 2024.

Peacock's Ted series is a prequel to the two films. MacFarlane, who voiced the titular role in the films, retruned and created the show. He is credited as a writer (along with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh) and director of the series. Alanna Ubach plays Alex Borstein's character, Susan, from the films. Max Burkholder will play John Bennett, whom Mark Wahlberg portrayed as an adult in the films. Scott Grimes will play Matty, who Ralph Garman played in the first film.

Seth MacFarlane wrote and directed Ted in 2012. The film was a commercial hit, grossing nearly $550 million worldwide. A sequel was made and released in 2015. Unfortunately, it didn't make nearly as much at the box office — grossing just $215 million worldwide.

A prequel series may have been the only option to continue the titular character's story. Judging from the trailer, the show will retain the same humor as the films.

Ted will premiere on January 11, 2024, on Peacock.