The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) take on the field against the Seattle Seahawks (7-2) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, with NFC West supremacy on the line. Both teams enter the matchup on a four-game winning streak, and the victor will claim first place in the division.

Defensive end Kobie Turner will be a notable absence for Los Angeles, as he did not participate in Wednesday’s practice due to a back injury. Turner, who has recorded 21 tackles (nine solo), 1.5 sacks, and one pass defense through nine games, may have sustained the injury during the Rams’ 42-26 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Turner has two more opportunities to practice in at least a limited capacity before Sunday’s showdown.

Nursing an oblique injury in practice, wide receiver Davante Adams will still likely play on Sunday, while cornerback Darious Williams participated fully despite a shoulder issue, and Jordan Whittington practiced in a limited capacity with a back injury.

Seattle, meanwhile, reported 13 players on their initial injury list, although only five were limited or non-participants. The Seahawks will be without starting center Jalen Sundell for multiple weeks, but otherwise, the team appears largely healthy.

This matchup carries historical weight and playoff implications. Both teams are currently among the NFL’s top performers. Los Angeles ranks as the highest-graded team per Pro Football Focus at 93.6, with Seattle close behind at 92.9.

In terms of team DVOA, the Seahawks lead at 45.9 percent, with the Rams second. Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold are both having prolific seasons, with Stafford throwing for 2,427 yards and 25 touchdowns, and Darnold posting 2,262 yards, a 71.1% completion rate, and a 77.7 QBR.

The duel also features top receiving talent in Puka Nacua for the Rams and Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the Seahawks. On defense, Los Angeles allows 17 points per game (second in the league), while Seattle allows 19.1 points per game (fifth).

The Rams and Seahawks will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET and start their battle for divisional supremacy.