Netflix has officially given a series order to the reboot of the iconic HBCU comedy, A Different World, following a rare pilot order earlier this year.

The new series is set to follow Deborah Wayne, the daughter of original stars Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne, as she becomes the latest generation of the family to attend the fictional Virginia HBCU, Hillman College. Deborah will be played by Maleah Joi Moon, a Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress celebrated for her work in the musical Hell’s Kitchen.

Along with the series order, Netflix announced the primary cast, which features several young actors, including Alijah Kai, Chibuikem Uche, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, and Kenndi Reese. The reboot boasts significant talent behind the camera as well. Felicia Pride, known for her work on Bel-Air and Grey’s Anatomy, will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Additionally, Debbie Allen, who was instrumental in the success of the original series, is returning to the franchise as an executive producer and will direct three episodes in the first season.

“It is such an honor to be a part of bringing back this iconic show, one that I grew up on and which had a profound impact on my life,” said Pride in a statement released by Netflix. “I am so proud of the work we’re doing to reimagine A Different World for beloved fans and new generations alike.”

A Different World originally aired on NBC from 1987 to 1993 and was a popular spin-off of The Cosby Show. The program remains a significant piece of television history as the first major television depiction of HBCU life, credited with leading to a notable increase in enrollment at HBCUs nationwide.

The original cast recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of the series' debut with a special HBCU tour in 2024. The tour was originally set for ten cities, including Atlanta and Washington D.C., but was extended due to the popularity of the event.