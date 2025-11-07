On Monday, Nov. 10, WWE legend John Cena will make his final Boston appearance on RAW at TD Garden, and he is in his feels before the show.

Cena took to X, formerly Twitter, to send fans a message, promising “surprises” for the upcoming episode. The tournament to determine his final opponent will begin, and he will be there in-person to watch it go down.

“Seeing all the excitement around Monday Night [RAW] in Boston,” Cena said. “Can’t wait to see the matchups and surprises [eyes emoji] for the Last Time is Now tournament. This is a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for everyone involved.”

John Cena's last WWE RAW in Boston is coming soon

Cena's last WWE show in Boston will take place on Nov. 10. Luckily, he will appear on RAW the following week for his last appearance on WWE's flagship program. That episode will emanate from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

It's unclear if Cena intends to wrestle during the RAW in Boston. As he showed earlier in the year, just because he is there does not mean he will wrestle. He could just deliver a promo or appear during the tournament matches.

However, with only a handful of dates remaining on his farewell tour, fans will likely hope he steps in the ring one last time in Boston. That would give the fans what they want.

The final few dates of Cena's farewell tour are coming up. After that, he will retire from in-ring competition after a career that has spanned over two decades.

His last match will take place at the December 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. His opponent will be determined in the tournament that begins on RAW on Nov. 10.

During his farewell tour, Cena turned heel for the first time in two decades. He would beat Cody Rhodes to win his record-breaking 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41.

He had successful title defenses against the likes of CM Punk, Randy Orton, and R-Truth. Cena lost the championship back to Rhodes at SummerSlam. Since then, he has reverted to being a babyface. His last match was a win over AJ Styles at Crown Jewel.