What an honor for The Rock. To Dwayne Johnson, hearing Christopher Nolan applaud his performance in The Smashing Machine was like living in a dream, per CBR. The actor recently opened up about what it felt like to hear the Oppenheimer director call his portrayal of MMA legend Mark Kerr “incredible” during a Director’s Guild of America screening.

“It was the most inspiring thing anyone has ever said about me,” Johnson told Variety. “I was sitting next to my wife and I grabbed her hand so hard, and she squeezed my hand back.” The star said he nearly entered an “out of body experience” as Nolan praised his work in front of director Benny Safdie and an audience of peers.

During an interview for The Director’s Cut podcast, Nolan described Johnson’s performance as “heartbreaking,” saying, “I don’t think you’ll see a better performance this year or most other years.” The Dark Knight filmmaker’s comments quickly circulated online, drawing admiration from fans who hadn’t yet seen Johnson take on such a grounded, emotional role.

A Meeting Filled With Gratitude

After the screening, Johnson’s wife, Lauren Hashian, encouraged him to approach Nolan in person. The actor said she nudged him to “actually speak” to the Oscar-winning director “like a human being.” What followed was a moment that Johnson said he’ll never forget.

“I just gave him the biggest hug and the biggest kiss on the cheek,” Johnson recalled. “All I could say was ‘Thank you.’”

Nolan accepted the affection with grace, reportedly reaffirming his words. “He said, ‘I meant what I said. You were heartbreaking, and the best performance of the year,’” Johnson added. “I gave him another hug. That was all I could muster.”

The exchange capped off an emotional evening for the action star, whose latest collaboration with Benny Safdie marks a bold turn in his career. The Smashing Machine has been widely anticipated as one of Johnson’s most personal performances, shedding his larger-than-life persona for a deeply human role.

Nolan’s Connection to The Smashing Machine

Interestingly, Nolan’s connection to the film runs deeper than his admiration for Johnson. While interviewing Safdie, Nolan joked that he “heard a rumor” about the director trying to cast Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt for The Smashing Machine while filming. Safdie laughed off the speculation, clarifying that the conversation actually took place during a Q&A for Oppenheimer rather than on set.

The playful moment reflected the mutual respect between the two filmmakers, and for Johnson, it underscored the rare validation of being praised by someone he has long admired. “It’s surreal,” he said of the entire experience. “When someone like Nolan says that about you, you don’t forget it.”

As The Smashing Machine continues its awards campaign, Johnson’s response to Nolan’s praise stands out as one of the film’s most heartfelt stories — a testament to an actor still finding new ways to move audiences.