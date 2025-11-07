While she is currently mulling her free agency options after spending 2025 with the Indiana Fever, WNBA star Sophie Cunningham is teasing a new project.

She took to her Instagram Stories to repost a Reel from Placed, a digital platform that creates virtual rooms. They've previously collaborated with the MLB for their 2025 postseason.

They seemingly posted a new room in their most recent post. “Can you guess whose room is coming next?” they asked in the caption.

A black cowboy hat — similar to the one she has worn — is on a basketball court. A WNBA basketball then rolls into frame, solidifying the chances that Cunningham is next in line to get a virtual room.

Will Sophie Cunningham return to the Fever in free agency?

It is unknown who Cunningham will sign with in free agency. This is the first time Cunningham has been an unrestricted free agent in her WNBA career, and she is taking her time deciding on her next move.

She spent the first years of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury, who drafted her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Missouri. During her collegiate career, Cunningham was named First-team All-SEC three times from 2017 to 2019. Additionally, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year.

After six seasons in Phoenix, she was moved to the Fever as part of a four-team trade. Cunningham played in 30 games, starting 13 of them, before suffering a season-ending injury.

Before her injury, Cunningham had to step up for other injured Fever stars like Caitlin Clark. However, she would suffer a season-ending torn MCL injury during their game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. She was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game before her injury.

Shortly after the injury occurred, Cunningham had surgery to repair it. Now, she is rehabbing it. Hopefully, she is ready to go by the start of the 2026 WNBA season.