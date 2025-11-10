Unfortunately, despite actress Sydney Sweeney receiving critical acclaim for her performance in the biopic Christy, which is about Christy Martin, was a box office flop during its opening weekend.

The Numbers reports Christy grossed $1,305,000 during its opening weekend, which is her third straight movie to gross under $2 million during its opening weekend.

Americana — which originally premiered in 2023 before Lionsgate acquired the distribution rights and released it in 2025 — made under $1 million at the box office.

Her next movie, Eden, made just $1,048,374 during its opening weekend. Granted, it was only shown in 664 movie theaters across the United States.

Why did Sydney Sweeney's Christy flop?

There are several reasons for a movie to flop at the box office. Sweeney has been the subject of criticism after her recent American Eagle jeans campaign.

However, this is not the only biopic about a combat sports legend to underwhelm at the box office. The Smashing Machine, which, similarly to Christy, features a career-defining performance from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, grossed under $6 million during its opening weekend. It has made about $20.2 million worldwide since its theatrical release in Oct. 2025.

Previously, Sweeney has made box office hits. Anyone but You, a rom-com also starring Glen Powell, made over $220 million worldwide.

Shortly after Anyone but You, Sweeney starred in Madame Web, a Spider-Man spin-off, which was a disaster. It barely grossed $100 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Amid all of her box office flops, she did make a hit. Immaculate was a Neon horror movie released in March 2024. It grossed over $5.3 million during its opening weekend, and it made over $35 million during its entire run. Sweeney produced the horror flick.

Hopefully, Sweeney's luck turns around with one of her future projects. She will next star in The Housemaid, a horror movie directed by Paul Feig.

In Christy, Sweeney plays the boxing legend Christy Martin. The biopic — which was directed by David Michôd — chronicles her rise to fame and her relationship with her trainer-turned-husband James V. Martin (Ben Foster).