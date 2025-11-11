A24’s latest trailer for Marty Supreme gives Timothée Chalamet the spotlight in a way fans haven’t seen before. Directed by Josh Safdie, the sports dramedy follows table-tennis prodigy Marty Mauser in 1950s New York as he hustles, romances, and battles his way toward a Wheaties box dream, per Variety. It’s a fictionalized spin on the life of Marty Reisman, a ping-pong legend who made swagger look like second nature.

Chalamet, playing the brash and brilliant Mauser, channels both vulnerability and wild confidence. Safdie’s kinetic lens turns each match into a symphony of sweat, rhythm, and ego. At the New York Film Festival’s surprise screening, audience reactions were electric. Chalamet took a moment to acknowledge his roots, saying, “I went to high school down the street,” before the crowd erupted into applause.

Tyler the Creator’s heartfelt praise for Josh Safdie

Joining Chalamet is Grammy-nominated artist Tyler, The Creator, credited as Tyler Okonma, who brings his eccentric charisma to the film. At the NYFF event, Tyler delivered an emotional tribute to Safdie, crediting him for helping him step outside his comfort zone, per Complex.

“Thank you to you, Josh. Please make the biggest noise for this man,” Tyler told the crowd. “I’m so grateful, beyond grateful. I play piano and put on cool clothes. I do not act at all. This man is so good that I trusted him and said, ‘Anything you need. I don’t want to read this script. I will show up and be there.’ Because I trust this man and the way he curated and handled every detail.”

The crowd’s response mirrored Tyler’s passion, with many calling the collaboration between him and Chalamet “unexpected but electric.” Critics hailed the duo’s chemistry as one of the film’s surprises, with the tone blending Safdie’s trademark chaos with moments of striking tenderness.

Chalamet’s awards-season buzz builds

Early reviews have been glowing, per Mabumbe. Viewers describe Marty Supreme as a “madcap odyssey” driven by Chalamet’s “hyperactive mind and unshakable confidence.” His transformation into Mauser is already fueling Oscars conversation, setting him up as a strong contender in a packed season.

Adding to the film’s momentum is its propulsive electronic score from Daniel Lopatin, recently nominated for a Hollywood Music in Media Award. Each ping-pong rally syncs with the beat, making the tension feel almost musical.

You can feel Timothée Chalamet’s commitment through every frame of the trailer. The actor seems to embody a man addicted to both success and self-destruction, a fitting metaphor for greatness in motion. When Marty Supreme hits theaters on December 25, expect a performance that feels as sharp as a serve and twice as unpredictable.