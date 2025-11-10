Donald Trump made history on Sunday after being the first sitting U.S. President to attend a regular-season NFL game. While watching the contest between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, Trump had the opportunity to go into the booth and chat with the announcers.

During that time, they gave the 79-year-old President the chance to do a play-by-play call that ended up being rather hilarious. It was a second-and-seven play for the Commanders on the eight-yard line, as Washington was attempting to score to cut down the 32-10 deficit. The play ended up being a three-yard game by running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

“And let's see, we have a very important, I think this is a very important couple of plays,” said Donald Trump. “Second and seven. Let's see what happens. Whoa? That's alright. Not bad… They have to get a touchdown. Let's put it differently. They just have to get a touchdown… Just forget about the play. They have to get a touchdown.”

The Commanders did, in fact a record a touchdown thanks to a passing touchdown from quarterback Marcus Mariota to wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The score cut the Lions' lead to 32-16. However, since that play, Detroit has scored again, making it 41-16 early in the fourth quarter.

After his visit to the booth helping with the play-by-play call, Donald Trump left and went back to his suite in the stadium. In the meantime, the Lions are seemingly on their way to earning their sixth win of the season, assuming nothing crazy happens in the final quarter of the contest. As for the Commanders, Washington is facing its seventh loss of the 2025-26 campaign.