Tekken 8 patch 1.06.01 brings to us the debut of Lidia Sobieska. While this is technically a big update having a new DLC character on the roster, the patch doesn't have much to offer aside from new content. As previously stated in patch 1.05, that will be the last update with major buffs and nerfs coming to the game, at least for Season 1.

With all that said, here's everything players need to know about Tekken 8 patch 1.06.01.

Tekken 8 Patch 1.06.01 Release Date

Tekken 8 patch 1.06.01 went live on July 22, 2024 (PDT). The latest update introduces Lidia Sobieska, a new battle stage known as Seaside Resort, Photo Mode, and several other features and bug fixes. Players can also find the full patch notes on Bandai Namco's official website.

Here are the full patch notes.

New playable character ‘Lidia Sobieska' added

72-hour early access made available to owners of the Playable Character Year 1 Pass. Playable Character Year 1 Pass is included in the following:

Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack

Ultimate Edition

8 Deluxe Edition

New battle stage ‘SEASIDE RESORT' added

A beachside resort-themed battle stage will be added for free.

New feature ‘PHOTO MODE' added

New features will be added to capture battle moments more attractively, including free angle control, various functions, and filters.

New items added to the TEKKEN SHOP

New battle pass ‘TEKKEN Fight Pass -Round 2-‘

During the specified period, players can increase their level by completing daily and weekly missions in online matches, allowing them to obtain various items. A mission have been added in “ROUND 2” to make leveling up easier.

In “ROUND 2”, missions will be added to make leveling up easier even for players who do not frequently engage in online battles.

In “ROUND 2”, leveling up in “FREE” grants “100 TEKKEN COINS”.

By obtaining “PREMIUM”, which allows you to acquire more items than “FREE”, and leveling up, you can earn up to “600 TEKKEN COINS” from “PREMIUM” in addition to the “100 TEKKEN COINS” from “FREE”, for a total of “700 TEKKEN COINS”.

The “TEKKEN COINS” you have earned can be exchanged for various items in the “TEKKEN SHOP”.

Other TEKKEN SHOP updates

New costume packs ‘Celebrity Pack' and ‘Vacation Pack' will be available for each playable character

Avatar Skin ‘Lidia Sobieska'

One free avatar customization item

‘300 TEKKEN COINS'

In addition to the previously available TEKKEN COINS ‘5500', ‘3210', ‘2120', ‘1050', and ‘500', ‘300' has been added.

Feature improvements and bug fixes

Improved ‘TEKKEN BALL' to allow practice of TEKKEN BALL while waiting for online matching.

Changed the ball return behavior in ‘TEKKEN BALL' when using item techniques.

Improved ‘Special Style' to allow execution of ‘Specialty Move' and ‘Air Combo' from a crouching position.

In ‘MY REPLAY & TIPS', modified so that the countdown timer does not count down while the round timer is stopped due to actions like Rage Arts when the character is controllable.

Other miscellaneous improvements and bug fixes were implemented.

Properties and/or behavior for select moves of select characters were adjusted

Regarding battle balance adjustments for the V1.06 update – In the upcoming V1.06 update scheduled for July 23rd, we will not be conducting balance adjustments. Instead, our focus will primarily be on addressing issues that have arisen as a result of the changes made in V1.05.

Common Special Style (New Move)

To enhance the effectiveness of the Special Style, we have expanded actions from the crouching position.

Previously, when using Special Style and inputting “Specialty Move” or “Air Combo” from a crouching state, the character would first stand up before executing a standing attack. However, due to the difficulty in executing appropriate counters against opponents with this behavior, from V1.06 onwards, we have modified it to immediately execute attacks from the crouching state.

[Assigned Actions from Crouching State]

– When inputting “Specialty Move,” the character will perform an 11- frame mid attack suitable for a punish.

– When inputting “Air Combo,” the character will initiate a mid attack combo starter that can lead to substantial damage, followed by further attacks.

*Note: “Power Crush,” “Low Attacks / Throws” Special Style options will continue to behave as they did before.

Common Special Style (Behavior)

In V1.05, we corrected an issue where Eddy's aerial combo during Special Style while in Heat and Rage state would fail to perform the full combo.

Stage (Elegant Place) Behavior

We have corrected the hit detection for walls on the lowest level, there previously was a larger Wall Bounce hitbox area than visually construed.

Stage (Urban Square) Behavior

We have fixed an issue where performing specific actions immediately at the start of a round caused objects to take up too much of the screen.

Rendering Behavior

(on PC) we have mitigated an issue where effects and stage rendering would behave unexpectedly in certain environments.

Devil Jin

We have fixed an issue where performing a simultaneous input of Down-Forward and 1-2 during Rage caused Rage Arts to activate unintentionally.

Jack-8

In V1.05, due to the addition of damage scaling to throws that can trigger stage gimmicks, there was an unintended issue where damage scaling was applied incorrectly even when the throw succeeded in a position unrelated to the wall. This has been corrected.

Kazuya

We have fixed an issue where performing a simultaneous input of Down-Forward and 1-2 during Rage caused Rage Arts to activate unintentionally.

King

In V1.05, we reduced the opponent's recovery time by 6F to prevent unintended follow-up attacks. However, due to this adjustment, there were instances where King was unable to block wake-up low kicks from certain characters. To address this, we have increased the distance between the opponent and the player after a throw.

Paul

– Due to changes in the transition conditions to strike throws in V1.05, we have corrected the damage scaling that was not aligned with the intended values.

– Unintended adjustments were made to the angles and height at which strike throws could transition in V1.05, so we have reverted these settings to match those of V1.04.

