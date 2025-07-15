The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to bounce back in 2025-26 after a disastrous 2024-25 season that kept them out of the playoffs entirely. The 76ers recently got some draft lottery luck, using it to select VJ Edgecombe at number three overall, but as usual, any chances of Philadelphia contending this year rest on the health of Joel Embiid.

Last year was especially frustrating for 76ers fans due to the mammoth contract the team shelled out to Paul George the prior summer, which could end up being one of the worst deals in modern NBA history unless George shows some major improvement this season.

Recently, ESPN NBA insider Tim McMahon took to NBA Today to hit the 76ers with a harsh reality check about the current state of their franchise.

“They are built on a foundation of two max players who might be the two worst valued contracts in the NBA, and it is not about talent,” said McMahon, per Oh No He Didn't on X, formerly Twitter. “Joel Embiid and Paul George are incredibly talented players. It doesn't matter if you're sitting on the bench in street clothes.”

Indeed, Embiid has spent a large chunk of the last two seasons taking in 76ers games from the sidelines while dealing with various ailments. George also missed a big portion of the 2024-25 season, but was not playing up to his usual standards even when he was in the lineup.

Can the 76ers turn things around?

Article Continues Below

The good news for Philadelphia is that they have a solid youth foundation on their roster in Jared McCain, Tyrese Maxey, and now Edgecombe, who has looked solid in the Summer League so far.

While those three players don't necessarily complement one another particularly well, having too much talent is generally a good problem to have.

It remains to be seen whether the 76ers will be able to simultaneously develop those younger players and try to compete for a championship, led by Embiid and George, both of whom are on the wrong side of 30.

The 76ers' season is set to begin in late October.